Member Login

Dear Member Associations,

The WFSJ is pleased to announce the results of the 2017 Executive Board Election.

Out of a total of 55 Member Associations, 42 (76 %) casted their vote of which 38 (69 %) were eligible. Four (4) votes were considered ineligible either because they were cast after the deadline or because the associations hadn’t paid the WFSJ’s membership fee in the past years.

The four candidates with the highest number of votes are:

Full profiles of all candidates can be viewed here.

The four new Board Members will effectively occupy their international positions on the WFSJ’s Executive Board as of Sunday, October 29th, at the end of the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco. Congratulations!

The WFSJ wishes to thank all nine candidates for sending in their application, as well as the Member Associations that voted and made this election possible and transparent.

The Board Election Nomination Committee

Dominique Forget & Mohammed Yahia

New Canadian Board Member Joins WFSJ’s Board in October 2017

The WFSJ is happy to announce the nomination of Mr. Tim Lougheed as new Executive Board Member. Mr. Lougheed is nominated by the two Canadian associations to replace Ms. Dominique Forget, who has served on the WFSJ’s Executive Board for two terms.

A full-time freelance writer and editor since 1991, Tim Lougheed has written hundreds of articles for specialized and general publications in Canada as well as internationally. He also edits Canadian Chemical News, a magazine published by the Chemical Institute of Canada.

He is the current president of the Science Writers and Communicators of Canada, a national organization with more than 600 members across the country. His career began as a reporter with the Windsor Star and the Sault Star, then as a science writer for Queen’s University. He has degrees from the University of Western Ontario, University of Toronto, and Queen’s University.

Read a more detailed resume of our new Canadian Board Member here.

The WFSJ is looking forward to working with Mr. Tim Lougheed as well as with the other Board Members to create a continues, dynamic and positive impact on science journalism around the world.