BBC's science correspondent and the ABSW's Honorary President, Pallab Ghosh, has been hailed for his 'wonderfully enthusiastic' solar eclipse commentary. The Evening Standard picked up the story after viewers took to twitter to praise Pallab's 'childlike excitement'.

You can view Pallab's coverage of the eclipse for BBC News at Six and read the full story here:

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/bbcs-science-correspondent-hailed-for-his-very-enthusiastic-solar-eclipse-commentary-a3616941.html