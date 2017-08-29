Member Login

The ABSW is an event partner for this event of Johson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS

Details:

You've got your cutting-edge technology, you've raised money, and your company is making some great headway on the R&D front. You're ready to bring your company out of stealth mode and into the limelight, but you don't know how. In this three-part workshop event, we'll explore how to take your story out of the laboratory and into the headlines:

First, a panel of industry reporters will provide insight into how they like to be pitched, what makes something "newsworthy" and what they are looking for to include in coverage.

Second, in a working session, seasoned communications professionals will help you craft your story using a framework that works well for telling life science stories that resonate with multiple audiences.

Finally you'll have a chance to pitch the reporters in attendance who will each select one company that will be the subject of a one-on-one background interview at a later date.

Key topics will include:

What makes a story "newsworthy"?

What's the best way to pitch a reporter?

How do you translate complex science into a story others can understand?

Tips for your interview

The workshop will be led by Ogilvy HealthPR London.

Speakers

Lisa Melton | Senior News Editor, Nature Biotechnology

Tim Revell | Reporter, New Scientist and ABSW Board member

Simon Stebbing | Managing Partner, Ogilvy Healthworld

Agenda

11:30 | Registration Opens, Lunch, and Networking

12:00 | Panel Discussion

13:00 | Hands-on Working Session

13:45 | Story Pitching

14:30 | Programme Close

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS

Date/Time: Tuesday, 3 October 2017 from 11:30 to 14:30 (BST)

Location:

Sea Containers House

20 Upper Ground

London, United Kingdom SE1 9PD

