Member Login

ABSW guided tour of the new Francis Crick Institute in London

ABSW members are invited to a free press trip of the major new biomedical research institute, which opened recently in London – the Francis Crick Institute.



This will include a guided tour as well as the opportunity to meet a couple of scientists and talk about research being conducted at the institute.



The trip is scheduled for 10 am on 30 August 2017.

Places are limited so please apply asap by e-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.