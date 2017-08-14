Member Login

An ABSW Event: Exclusives and how to get them

Who doesn't want to land the big scoops? Those stories that really matter, the stories that people in power don't want told and your competitors will give their back teeth to get ahead of you. But how do you find and report out a big exclusive? Come along to ABSW's next evening event and learn from some of the best how they found and developed big stories that made an impact.

We have two seasoned reporters, one winner and one finalist for the best investigative journalism award at the ABSW Science Writers Awards for Britain and Ireland 2017, ready to talk to you about how they found their exclusives and what made them so valuable to report. This panel discussion will be followed with an open Q&A session and a trip to the pub after.

Speakers:

Andy Coghlan, reporter at New Scientist magazine

Maria Cheng, medical writer at Associated Press

Moderator: Emma Stoye, ABSW board member and senior reporter The Chemistry World

Date: Tuesday September 5, 2017

Time: 18:30 - 20:30

Venue: Lecture Theatre 144, Huxley building, Imperial College, London,180 Queen's Gate, London, SW7 2AZ

The event is free to ABSW members and you can join the ABSW in order to attend. Please RSVP in order to secure your place.