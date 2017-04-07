Member Login

***Please note the event date has now moved to Wed 3 May (previously Wed 26 April)***

The ABSW has organised an evening event with journalist Meirion Jones from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (formerly of the BBC's Newsnight and Panorama) on one of the most shocking tech-based scandals to break in recent years – the fake bomb detector scam that saw completely useless devices sold to governments around the world.

Whether you want to learn from the very best, get inspiration for investigations or just make your very own bogus bomb detector, it promises to be a great evening.

Bogus bomb detectors: How to make $100 million

Wednesday 3 May 18:30 for 19:00 start at The Yorkshire Grey Pub (2 Theobalds Road, London WC1X 8PN)

He’s jailed for 10 years now, but how did a British conman from Liverpool sell bogus bomb detectors to Iraq for $85 million? A lack of skepticism cost the lives of perhaps 2,000 people in Baghdad.

Meirion Jones tells how Jim McCormick and his chums worked the scam around the world and how whistleblowers and a Newsnight team exposed the scandal. This is about multi-million-dollar bribes in Baghdad, and UK PLC turning a blind eye to boost exports, but this is also about the lethal consequences of not basing policy on evidence. Meirion will show video clips and demonstrate two real bogus bomb detectors as sold by the hoaxers for up to $40,000 each and show you how to make one that works every bit as well for less than a pound.

The event is free for ABSW members but please RSVP to secure your place here (or use the form at the bottom of the page). Drinks and bar snacks will be available at the start of the evening.

About Meirion:

Meirion Jones is the Investigations Editor at the Bureau of Investigative Journalism after working at the BBC for many years on Newsnight and Panorama. He won the 2013 Scoop of the Year award for a BBC programme which was never broadcast – his exposure of Jimmy Savile as a paedophile. He also won the Daniel Pearl International Award for Investigative Journalism in 2010 for his reports on toxic waste dumping by Trafigura in Africa. He has exposed everything from how Britain helped Israel get nuclear weapons, to corrupt politicians and the affair of Mark Stone and the undercover cops, as well as homeopaths and healers.