All ABSW members are invited to the traditional late Xmas party.

When: Thursday 26th January 18:30 until late

Where: The Station Master's Office at The Parcel Yard, King’s Cross Station, London, N1C 4AH (You will find The Parcel Yard just off the new concourse of King's Cross station).

Why: For many years the ABSW used to hold its Xmas party immediately after its January AGM. However holding the AGM in January when our annual accounts run Jan to end of Dec proved a ridiculously impossible task as it allowed no time for the accountants or honorary auditors to properly assess the finances. The AGM has now moved to March/April but the party has remained in January as a quirk of the organization and to fill empty diaries that usually get overwhelmed in December.

What to expect: Wine and canapes and paying bar thereafter.

Come and join colleagues old and new at an informal gathering to catch up on the gossip, make new connections and chase away the January blues.