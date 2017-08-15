Member Login

Although science writing is in our name, the ABSW also represents tech and engineering journalists and writers. We’d like to address this portion of our membership more actively by tweaking some of our existing activities and/or creating new ones. This meeting is intended to identify what the differences are in the interests of the existing tech/engineering membership (and the many potential members out there), use them to form some specific proposals, and prioritise these for the main ABSW Board.

This event is open to all not just ABSW members.

6-8pm, Tuesday 5 September, UCL Main Campus

If you’re interested in attending, please e-mail Dr Sunny Bains This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. who will be chairing this meeting.