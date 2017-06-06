Member Login

The Association of British Science Writers is pleased to offer a limited number of free student places to the ABSW Science Journalism Summer School on Wednesday 5 July 2017 at The Wellcome Trust, London. To apply you must currently be in full time education within the UK.



Closing date for entries is noon on Friday 23 June 2017.



The scholarship covers your registration fee and pre-agreed travel and accommodation costs only. If you are eligible, you will also receive one year's student membership of the Association of British Science Writers.



If you have already registered and paid for the Summer School and/or already paid for student membership of the ABSW you may still apply for the scholarship and this sum will be refunded to you if you receive a scholarship.



If you are not successful but still wish to attend the Summer School a place will automatically have been held for you so you do not lose out on a place at the Summer School by applying for the scholarship.

The scholarships are possible due to support from Taylor & Francis Group.