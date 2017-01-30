Member Login

FALLING WALLS FELLOWSHIP FOR JOURNALISTS

The fellowship is aimed at journalists and bloggers who would like to advance their knowledge in the area of sciences.

The fellows get the opportunity to attend the Falling Walls Lab, Falling Walls Venture and the Falling Walls Conference as well as an additional programme in Berlin around 8 and 9 November 2017.

The fellowship includes travel expenses, accommodation and conference fees.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Freelance and full-time journalists or bloggers with at least three years of professional experience.

APPLICATION & DEADLINE

Apply online at www.falling-walls.com/fellowships/science-fellowship

Application deadline: 25 June 2017

QUESTIONS?

Send us an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Further information is available online at http://www.falling-walls.com/fellowships/science-fellowship

Read about ABSW member Wendy Grossman's experience of Falling Walls.