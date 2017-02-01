Member Login

Nominations for the ABSW Executive Board are now open until 17:00 on Wednesday 1 March. All posts on the Executive Board come up for election each year with those elected taking up office immediately after the AGM (30 March 2017).

The posts available are President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer (who are also Directors of the company, as the ABSW is a Company Limited by Guarantee) and a European Representative (who may be the President), plus up to seven other general members.

The President and the Vice- President may hold office for no more than three consecutive years, Martin Ince will therefore be standing down as President as he has completed three years in the post. There are no restrictions on how long other Board members may hold office. Find out more about the current committee here.

To stand for a post on the Board you need to be a full member of the ABSW and find two supporters within the ABSW membership (full or life members only) that will 'nominate' you for the post. You will then need to complete the nomination form that requires a statement outlining what skills and experience you can bring to the post and the names and emails of those nominating you.

For full details of the posts available, the responsibilities of each post, the nomination process and nomination form please visit our members only election page, you will need to be logged in to view this page and to access the link to the nomination form.

Voting

Voting will take place once nominations close. Only life members and full members of the ABSW who have paid their fees within the last 18 months, are eligible to vote. The details of candidates standing and the voting form will all be available on the website once voting commences week beginning 6 March. Voting will close on the day of the AGM at noon with results being announced that evening at the AGM of the ABSW (Thursday 30 March venue tbc). Any uncontested posts will be taken to the AGM for ratification.

Thanks are due to Andy Coghlan and John Bonner who are our election tellers for 2017 and oversee the whole process on behalf of the membership.

If you have any queries regarding the election or wish to speak with any existing Board members then get in touch This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .