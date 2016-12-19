Member Login

  • Home
We are looking for a writer of popular science articles related to blood testing. 

Key responsibilities: 

- Write scientific content for a non-expert audience
- Schedule a content calendar with our doctors 
- Write product related text in our digital journal

Key Skills and Experience: 

- Previous experience in a research or science environment
- Ability to understand complex topics and communicate with non-experts
- A science degree
- Fluent spoken and written English

We envisage a long-term relationship. Here are the people you will be working with: 

http://werlabs.teamtailor.com/

Closing Date: Tuesday 10 January 2017

Contact: 
Angela Kirby, Werlabs, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

