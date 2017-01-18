Member Login

The Lancet, one of the world’s most respected medical journals, seeks a Senior Editor to join its team of physicians and scientists. In this role, you will be responsible for commissioning a weekly World Report (News feature) section, and taking part in the peer review and selection of primary research articles and reviews. You will also be involved in other aspects of the journal’s varied work, including commissioning and writing.

You should ideally have a PhD in a field of biological or medical science, together with research experience and a wide-ranging interest in all aspects of medicine. Previous editorial experience would be a considerable asset. Your writing skills should be first class. This is a full-time permanent position based in our London office (125 London Wall, EC2Y 5AS).

To find out more, you can telephone Dr Pamela Das on (+44) (0) 207 424 4955.

To apply, please send your full CV, together with a covering letter, stating your current salary details and why you feel you are suitable for the job, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Closing Date: Thursday 26 January 2017

