Member Login

SciencePOD, which stands for Science Prose On-Demand, provides science writing and editing service to academic publishers, research organisations and many more entities of whom work in fields related to science, medicine and technology. We predominately publish bespoke magazine-style articles in a slick tablet-ready platform targeted at mainstream audiences.

We are currently recruiting new science journalists and science writers to join our permanent pool of freelancers. We promise to deliver our clients clear, concise, compelling content, and that’s why we need you. You have the talent and we have the resources.



The great thing: SciencePOD provides freedom and flexibility within your schedule. You will have personalised online contact and support from our SciencePOD commissioning editors. The commissions will be allocated on the basis of scientific expertise, journalistic or writing experience and geographical requirements in terms of language. The rate is calculated per job, dependent on the complexity of the work, and the amount of work required. Please note, we welcome applicants with multiple language skills as they are valued by our clients.

Don’t delay! Register here: https://sciencepod.net/#creators/register

Please, ensure that you attach samples of your work, as well as a link to your CV paired with an accurate description of your field or fields of expertise; these will be used by commissioning editors to allocate the work.

Feel free to get in touch, should you have any queries.

See you online on the SciencePOD platform.

Sabine Louet, Founder SciencePOD (ABSW Member)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Inga Vesper, chief editor SciencePOD (ABSW Member)



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.