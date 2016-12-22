Member Login

Science Journalist sought
Location: Germany, Frankfurt
On behalf of our client – one of the world´s leading speciality chemicals companies we are searching for a Science Journalist who combines a deep knowledge of biology (nutrition resp. microbiology) issues and scientific writing.
Responsibilities:
- Edit technical and scientific publications generated from research studies in the most relevant fields of animal nutrition, health and production
- Tailor publications based on trends, innovative concepts and major discoveries shaping scientific and industry developments
- Translate and illustrate the complexity and specificities of technical and scientific publications into a direct, clear, accurate, succinct and simple writing
- Identify the knowledge needs of customers and develop technical and scientific publications differing in style, scope and depth to target different audiences and interests
- Develop different technical communication channels (i.e. internet based) to increase reach with technical reading audience
- Ability to independently plan, manage, and complete multiple projects in a timely manner
- Support a dedicated global technical sales force providing a technical publication portfolio
Requirements:
- Preferably a B.Sc. degree in Life Science, or related scientific discipline
- A specialization in communication, journalism would be highly desirable
- 3 - 5 years experience in scientifc writing
- Knowledge of animal nutrition would be a plus
- Business fluent in English (native speaker is a must) and ability to work in a multicultural and multidisciplinary team
- Proactive personality with excellent communication skills
- German language is not mandatory
If you are interested in working in Germany on exciting and challenging topics together with a team in an ultra-modern, international, innovative and creative environment please send your application to the following email address:
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Delta Management Consultants GmbH
Oststr. 54-56
40211 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone No.: +49 211 179249 (0) 22
Closing Date: Tuesday 28 February 2017