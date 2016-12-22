Member Login

  • Home
The ABSW posts job adverts as a service to members in good faith but in doing so does not endorse the organisation nor the employed or freelance work offered.

Science Journalist sought

Location: Germany, Frankfurt 

On behalf of our client – one of the world´s leading speciality chemicals companies we are searching for a Science Journalist who combines a deep knowledge of biology (nutrition resp. microbiology) issues and scientific writing.

Responsibilities:

-    Edit technical and scientific publications generated from research studies in the most relevant fields of animal nutrition, health and production
-    Tailor publications based on trends, innovative concepts and major discoveries shaping scientific and industry developments
-    Translate and illustrate the complexity and specificities of technical and scientific publications into a direct, clear, accurate, succinct and simple writing
-    Identify the knowledge needs of customers and develop technical and scientific publications differing in style, scope and depth to target different audiences and interests
-    Develop different technical communication channels (i.e. internet based) to increase reach with technical reading audience
-    Ability to independently plan, manage, and complete multiple projects in a timely manner
-    Support a dedicated global technical sales force providing a technical publication portfolio

Requirements:

-    Preferably a B.Sc. degree in Life Science, or related scientific discipline
-    A specialization in communication, journalism would be highly desirable
-    3 - 5 years experience in scientifc writing
-    Knowledge of animal nutrition would be a plus
-    Business fluent in English (native speaker is a must) and ability to work in a multicultural and multidisciplinary team
-    Proactive personality with excellent communication skills
-    German language is not mandatory

If you are interested in working in Germany on exciting and challenging topics together with a team in an ultra-modern, international, innovative and creative environment please send your application to the following email address:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Delta Management Consultants GmbH
Oststr. 54-56
40211 Düsseldorf
Germany

Phone No.: +49 211 179249 (0) 22

Closing Date: Tuesday 28 February 2017
 

