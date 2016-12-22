Member Login

Are you a scientist that would love the opportunity for global travel to world-class laboratories and scientific conferences? Are you excited about staying at the forefront of scientific research outside of the lab? Are you looking to develop a career in publishing or communication?

SelectScience is looking for a scientist passionate about travel for an exciting high profile Editorial role. You will receive first-class training from our experienced team to become an Editor to spearhead our international science community, working with global scientists and laboratory manufacturers. You will relish the opportunity to communicate with leaders, grow your knowledge of the industry and build a network of high calibre contacts. Freedom from a laboratory will allow you to travel to a range of organisations and international events to promote your work.

SelectScience is an online publisher of the latest technology news and trends for a global scientific audience. We report on the latest hot topics and state-of-the-art scientific discoveries from world-renowned scientists.

To find out more and to apply, please visit www.selectscience.net/careers

Closing Date: Friday 20 January 2017

