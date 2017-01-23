Member Login

EMBL is looking for a Head of Media Relations to lead all of its international media activities and raise the organisation’s profile with the press worldwide. As Head of Media Relations you would work with a group of writers, designers, web producers and analysts in our Strategy and Communications team, promoting the work of EMBL at its five sites in Europe.

We are an international, friendly and supportive team, with ties to scientists and professionals throughout EMBL and to the broader science communication community. This position is a new role, based in Heidelberg, Germany, and will involve some international travel.

Qualifications & experience:

As our ideal candidate, you will have a university degree or relevant professional qualification with substantial experience in a media-relations role in a science-based environment at international level.

We are looking for someone with a proactive, open and professional attitude, excellent interpersonal and communication skills and an ability to communicate confidently and clearly about complex scientific issues. You will have the ability to develop a media engagement plan, and experience developing content and ensuring its effective distribution.

Calm and competent when faced with tricky reputational issues, you will have a track record for managing crisis situations and advising senior stakeholders.

To really excel in this role, you will need to have experience building and maintaining relationships with journalists, and come with a strong network of international media contacts. You will also need to be good at building close working relationships across a wide range of stakeholders within and outside the organisation.

An excellent command of spoken and written English is necessary; fluency in German is highly desirable. Experience working in an international environment is an asset.

For more information and how to apply, go to:

http://s.embl.org/HD01032

Closing Date: Sunday 26 February 2017

