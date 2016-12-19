Member Login

SelectScience is an online publisher of the latest technology news and trends for a global scientific audience. We report on the latest hot topics and state-of-the-art scientific discoveries from world-renowned scientists. We are looking for a writer to contribute content for publication on the website.

This is a freelance position likely to involve a number of pieces of work on a variety of scientific subjects over an extended period of time.

Rates will be negotiated on a job by job basis.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Closing Date: Friday 6 January 2017

