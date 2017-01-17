Member Login

Institute of Food Research (IFR) – looking for freelance science writers

The IFR aims to fulfil a UK and international leadership role in delivering fundamental food and health research, as well as applied and translational research in food and health for societal benefit.

We have ongoing opportunities for expert, professional assistance in two areas:

1. To increase the quality and impact of our submissions for external funding with the aim of increasing volume and success rate. In aiming to reduce the workload and time our researchers invest in delivering a tailored and high quality proposal we are seeking writers to work closely with scientists, the business team and the contracts team to improve the quality of research proposals and enhance the likelihood of success. As well as the proven ability to draft accessible text for non-expert readers it will be important to have experience in translating complex bidding documentation to identify clear content and quality specifications.

2. To increase the volume of high quality peer-reviewed papers published, we are seeking writers to work with our scientists to review data, draft, edit and complete papers which meet appropriate specifications that effectively communicate our research successes to academic and industry experts, and the public.

Expertise is particularly sought in the following areas:

Cellular and molecular microbiology, antimicrobial resistance, molecular genetics, small molecules, antibiotics, microbiota, pathogenic bacteria, human development and ageing, cellular and molecular immunology, animal cell biology, mathematical biology, gastroenterology, neurology, stem cell biology, pathogenic yeasts and fungi, genomics of eukaryotic microbes, plant biology/genetics and crop science.

Experience of working on grant submissions to RCUK, Wellcome Trust, Cancer Research UK and charitable bodies would be welcomed.

To be considered, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. in the first instance providing details of your subject areas and examples of your work.

Closing Date: Friday 3 February 2017

