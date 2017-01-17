Member Login

Organisation: Nature Research Group

Job Title: Features editor (physical sciences), Nature

Location: London or Washington DC

Nature, the world’s most authoritative science journal, has a rare opening for an exceptionally talented editor of long-form journalism to join its team.

You will work as part of the outstanding, collaborative team of science reporters and editors that produces Nature’s thought-leading, award-winning journalism. You will generate a stream of original, compelling ideas for enterprising, analytical news and feature stories with a focus on physics, chemistry, astronomy, materials science, computing, technology and artificial intelligence.

You will have particular responsibility for in-depth news and feature stories, and be adept at commissioning and editing a range of original story types including narratives, profiles and data-analyses. It would be ideal if you also had experience in investigative, data or other enterprise journalism that would strengthen the team’s skill set.

You will edit copy to extremely high standards and tight deadlines; develop a roster of outstanding freelance writers to work with; collaborate with our art and multimedia teams to produce beautiful graphics and multimedia content for all platforms; and have the opportunity to report and write your own original stories. You will have a clear understanding of, and ambition for, digital-first publishing.

We seek an individual with substantial experience in science journalism, including editing. This position is based in our offices in London or Washington D.C.

For a full requirements and skills needed please click the link below.

https://career012.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=14143&company=C0001215517P&username=

To apply, please submit a CV, a brief cover letter laying out your vision for this position, and 3-5 examples of your work. These should include long-form stories you have edited (ideally with the original copy and edited copy), as well as ones you have written. Please specify some story topics and approaches that you would pursue for Nature.

Closing Date: Sunday 12 February 2017

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.