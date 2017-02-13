Member Login

Nature, the world’s most authoritative science journal, has a rare opening for an exceptionally talented editor of enterprising, long form journalism to join its team.

You will work as part of the outstanding, collaborative team of science reporters and editors that produces Nature’s thought-leading, award-winning journalism. You will generate a stream of original, compelling ideas for enterprising, analytical news and feature stories for Nature’s print and digital platforms.

You will have demonstrable experience in generating fresh, impactful stories through either data or investigative journalism or through other forms of enterprise journalism, bringing to the team ideas and skills that would strengthen and expand our journalistic output. Expertise in covering biological sciences would be advantageous, but not essential if your other skills compensate.

You will have particular responsibility for in-depth news and feature stories, and be adept at commissioning and editing a range of original story types. You will edit copy to extremely high standards and tight deadlines; develop a roster of outstanding freelance writers to work with; collaborate with our art and multimedia teams to produce beautiful graphics and multimedia content for all platforms; and have the opportunity to report and write your own original stories. You will have a clear understanding of, and ambition for, digital-first publishing.

We seek an individual with substantial experience in science journalism, including editing to be based in our in London or Washington D.C.

Full responsibilities and skills needed please click: https://career012.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=14142&company=C0001215517P&username=

To apply, please submit a CV, a brief cover letter laying out your vision for this position, and 3-5 examples of your work. To include long-form stories you have edited (ideally with the original copy and edited copy), as well as ones you have written. Please specify some story topics and approaches that you would pursue for Nature.

Closing Date: Sunday 12 February 2017

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.