Member Login

Location: Hull or Watford, UK

Permanent Opportunity

Smith & Nephew is a diversified multinational, FTSE100 advanced medical technology business with over 15,000 employees and has an annual turnover of more than $4.6 billion.

We are looking for an experienced medical or scientific communicator, with a track record in a medical device, pharmaceutical or medical education environment.

You will possess a unique combination of excellent writing and editing skills, scientific understanding and creative flair. The purpose of this role is to develop and deliver engaging evidence communication materials and services from Smith & Nephew’s Scientific & Medical Affairs' department, and provide expertise in the interpretation of scientific and clinical data. The successful candidate will communicate the differentiating evidence for our products and surgical techniques, and the medical safety of our products, to support and drive fact-based decisions that enable better outcomes for patients and healthcare systems.

For a full description of the role, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/247331403

Please direct any enquiries on the position to Steve Waller (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ), Talent Acquisition, Smith & Nephew.

To apply, please submit your CV and a covering letter to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Deadline: 31st January 2017

